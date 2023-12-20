From $82 to near $100 and back: How Brent crude moved in 2023 over OPEC+ cuts and more
By the end of September 2023, crude oil prices had risen 30 per cent in three months, with Brent staring at the $100/bbl-mark - however, the momentum could not be sustained.
Crude oil benchmark Brent futures has moved sideways in the last one year - between January to December 2023, majorly due to the supply cuts announced by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) as well as the Israel-Hamas war. Oil majors including Saudi Arabia and Russia have since then defended the oil production cuts as a precautionary measure, aimed at the ‘stability of the oil market’.
