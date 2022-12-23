Year-ender 2022: Global gold price loses sheen. Should you invest?

Comex Gold prices posted a positive return in the first quarter of 2022 as prices rose on the back of tensions culminating in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and geopolitics taking centre stage. In a situation like a geopolitical crisis, investors move to safe-haven assets like gold. However, gold prices gradually declined after the first quarter as eased geopolitical tension and a rally in the US dollar and Bond yields dampen the sentiments. The US dollar index hit a 20-year-high amid hawkish US Fed bets and is set to close up by 8% YTD.