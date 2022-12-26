Year-ender 2022: Three factors that will drive INR/USD rate next year

2022 is over and turned out to be the worst year for the Indian rupee after 2013, the period when the country came under a fragile nation category. Even after being one of the fastest-growing nations in the world with a stable domestic macro environment, the rupee depreciated more than 10% and hovered near 83 a dollar. If we look at the rear-view mirror, we see the Indian economy stands out stronger among many Asian and developed nations but the rupee is the worst-performing currency among the Asian basket.

