Yergin: $40 oil isn’t happening. Where energy is headed after Iran.

What does this all mean for the energy transition?

The energy transition, as conceptualized in the last few years, is in trouble. There was this notion that there was going to be this linear transition that we get to net zero by 2050 for about half the world’s emissions. The energy transition is going to be slower, more expensive. And it will be multidimensional—unfolding at different paces in different regions, with different mixes of technology, and definitely with different priorities. I’m just back from Asia, and it was clear that countries aren’t going to trade-off economic growth. Economic growth and poverty reduction are just as big priorities as addressing climate.