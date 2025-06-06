Companies ring the IPO doorbell, but the reception is cold
Caution clouds IPO market as retail participation slumps. Muted listing gains, sky-high valuations, and market uncertainty weigh on investor sentiment
India’s public listing party has lost its allure for retail investors this year amid heightened global tensions, steep valuations, and weak listing performance. Since February, their participation has cooled in both mainboard and small business maiden offerings, raising concerns about whether upcoming issues can revive enthusiasm.