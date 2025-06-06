Companies ring the IPO doorbell, but the reception is cold

Retail retreat

Lofty valuations are also a key deterrent, analysts say. “Retail investors are becoming increasingly cautious about IPOs, mainly due to sky-high valuations," said Siddharth Jain, fundamental research analyst at YES Securities. “Take Leela Hotels, for example—its IPO came with a P/E ratio over 200, and Aegis Vopak was priced at 60x EV/Ebitda and 258x P/E (based on FY25 estimates). For many investors, those numbers just don't make sense, especially when 90% of IPOs in the past year have ended up trading below their listing prices."