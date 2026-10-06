Companies raise more than $1 trillion in equity markets, but AI, bond yields sour mood

Companies raised more than $1 trillion in global equity markets for only the second time ever over the first nine months of the year, yet higher borrowing costs and artificial-intelligence fears are starting to dampen spirits, a Mergermarket report said.
Finish smart-ring maker Oura postponed its public offering last month blaming “uncertainty in the IPO market.” The company joined a host of anticipated private companies that reportedly delayed their IPO plans, including SoftBank-backed SB Energy and cloud-services company Nscale.