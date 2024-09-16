Compuage Infocom, Future Consumer & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Compuage Infocom, Future Consumer, Falcon Technoprojects India, IRB Invit Fund Unt, Aprameya Engineering hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 44.25(0.17%) points and Sensex was up by 96.76(0.12%) points at 16 Sep 2024 10:59:57 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 176.7(0.34%) points at 16 Sep 2024 10:44:58 IST. Other stocks such as Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, HCL Technologies, JSW Energy, Bajaj Finserv hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank were the top gainers while Federal Bank, Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, State Bank Of India, Punjab National Bank were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank were the top gainers while Federal Bank, Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, State Bank Of India, Punjab National Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.