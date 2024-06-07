Compuage Infocom, Future Supply Chain Solutions & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Compuage Infocom, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Morarjee Textiles, Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma, Secur Credentials hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 212.0(0.93%) points and Sensex was up by 774.32(1.03%) points at 07 Jun 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 281.35(0.57%) points at 07 Jun 2024 10:44:58 IST. Other stocks such as Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Balkrishna Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Coromandel International, Uno Minda hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the top losers.

