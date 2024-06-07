Compuage Infocom, Future Supply Chain Solutions & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?
Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Compuage Infocom, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Morarjee Textiles, Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma, Secur Credentials
Shares of Compuage Infocom, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Morarjee Textiles, Ambica Agarbathies & Aroma, Secur Credentials hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 212.0(0.93%) points and Sensex was up by 774.32(1.03%) points at 07 Jun 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 281.35(0.57%) points at 07 Jun 2024 10:44:58 IST.
Other stocks such as Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Balkrishna Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Coromandel International, Uno Minda hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.
