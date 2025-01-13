‘Consumer sentiment seems generally positive’

The NSO first advance estimate of 6.4% GDP growth is below RBI estimate of 6.6% . What does this tell you of the earnings performance for H2 given the tepidity of the Q2 earnings?

We have witnessed some slowdown in gross domestic product (GDP) growth from 6.7% in Q1 to 5.4% during Q2FY25. This was also reflected in muted earnings growth of 6% y-o-y during Q2FY25 for BSE 30 Index. The first Advance estimate of National Statistics Office (NSO) of 6.4% GDP growth for FY25E factors in recovery during H2 to 6.7% vs 6% in H1FY25. The revival in government capex coupled with festival and wedding season should lead to better growth in H2FY25. Consequently, we also expect an uptick in Q3 earnings growth. Consumer sentiment seems to be generally positive with a recovery in the sales of passenger vehicles, tractor sales and real estate while there is some slowdown in two-wheeler and commercial vehicle offtake. With a strong monsoon and record reservoir water level we expect good agricultural production. This coupled with government distribution schemes like Ladli Behna, etc. should lead to good growth in rural India. Overall, rural India seems to be doing better than urban currently. Sectorally, capital goods, financials, retailing, telecommunications, auto and IT are likely to drive earning growth during H2.