Corn near one-week high on US crop worries, soybeans firm

SINGORE, - Chicago corn rose on Wednesday, trading near last session's one-week high, while soybeans gained more ground as concerns about declining US crop conditions supported prices.

Wheat was little changed, after closing higher on Tuesday, as continued attacks on grain vessels in the Black Sea heightened concerns over supplies disrupted by the Russia-Ukraine war.

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FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.2% to $5.08-3/4 a bushel, as of 0011 GMT, after hitting its highest since September 30 on Tuesday.

* Wheat added was 0.1% to $7.04-3/4 a bushel and soybeans gained 0.1% at $13.04 a bushel.

* Grain traders are monitoring Midwest weather forecasts as farmers ramp up harvesting following rain delays last week. Much of the region is expected to remain dry over the next week.

* The US Department of Agriculture on Monday said US farmers had harvested 23% of their corn and 25% of their soybeans as of Sunday, less than expected by analysts and below the average pace over the past five years. The agency also cut its estimate of corn crops rated in good-to-excellent condition more than expected.

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* For soybeans, recent rains have sparked concerns about crop quality and oil content.

* The USDA is due to update its US corn and soybean harvest outlooks in a monthly supply-and-demand report on Friday.

* Two merchant ships, including one carrying grain, were hit on Tuesday in a drone strike in the Black Sea off Bulgaria. Another vessel was struck on Monday outside Romania's territorial waters, in an attack blamed by Ukraine on Russian drones.

* A powerful El Nino is setting up a split South American weather market, brightening crop prospects in Argentina while raising early concern over dryness in northern Brazil that could threaten the country's key safrinha corn crop, meteorologist Kyle Tapley said on Tuesday.

MARKET NEWS

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* World stocks scaled two-week highs on Tuesday with Wall Street indexes setting new records, as steady oil prices and falling bond yields boosted sentiment and investors looked ahead to an earnings season they expect will be powered by AI-driven growth.

DATA/EVENTS

0600 Germany Industrial Output MM Aug

0600 Germany Industrial Production YY SA Aug

0600 UK Lloyds House Prices MM, YY Sep

0645 France Reserve Assets Total Sep

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.