Mumbai: Despite rising borrowing costs, fundraising through private placements of corporate bonds is on course to hit a record in the current financial year ending March, as companies increasingly turn to the debt market amid constrained bank lending and expectations of further interest rate hikes, four market participants said.
Mumbai: Despite rising borrowing costs, fundraising through private placements of corporate bonds is on course to hit a record in the current financial year ending March, as companies increasingly turn to the debt market amid constrained bank lending and expectations of further interest rate hikes, four market participants said.
The rush to raise funds through private placements of bonds, in which companies sell debt directly to institutional investors such as mutual funds, banks and insurers, is also being driven by expectations of another interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in December to contain price rise, after retail inflation breached its upper tolerance limit of 6% in October.
The rush to raise funds through private placements of bonds, in which companies sell debt directly to institutional investors such as mutual funds, banks and insurers, is also being driven by expectations of another interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in December to contain price rise, after retail inflation breached its upper tolerance limit of 6% in October.
As of 23 November, corporate bond issuances through private placements had already touched ₹7.16 trillion in FY27, according to Prime Database. With over four months remaining in the financial year, market participants expect the borrowing to reach or even surpass the previous record of ₹11.03 trillion, achieved in FY25. Fundraising was ₹10.94 trillion in FY26.
The renewed appetite for bond financing comes as banking system liquidity has tightened sharply, moving from a surplus of nearly ₹11 trillion on 13 September to a deficit of ₹12,825 crore as on 24 November, RBI data showed.
The sudden withdrawal of liquidity has left banks with limited room to expand lending, pushing up borrowing costs for companies seeking funds, said Ajay Manglunia, fixed income market specialist and executive director at Capri Global Capital.
Expectations of another 25-basis-point rate hikes at the RBI’s December monetary policy meeting have also prompted companies to advance their fundraising plans and tap the market before borrowing costs rise further. The central bank had raised the policy repo rate by 25 bps to 5.5% at its October meeting.
“Even though the rates are rising, because there is no other choice, corporates will be tapping the bond markets,” said Killol Pandya, head of fixed income at JM Financial Asset Management.
He attributed the increase in issuances to the persistent gap between credit growth and deposit mobilisation, which has constrained banks’ ability to lend.
Yield on India’s benchmark 10-year government bond had climbed by as much as 81 basis points this fiscal year to 7.50%, before easing to 7.07% as international crude oil prices fell and US Treasury yields declined following the US midterm elections, in which President Donald Trump’s Republican Party lost control of both houses of Congress to the Democrats, Bloomberg data showed.
One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
On Wednesday, yield on the 10-year benchmark government bond ended at 7.16%, data from National Securities Depository Ltd showed.
Bond Funding Appeal
During the same period, yields on National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development’s (Nabard) 10-year bonds rose by 92 basis points to 8.03%. Yields on its five-year and three-year papers increased by 90 bps and 95 bps to 8.08% and 8.18%, respectively.
Against this, the weighted average lending rate on fresh loans of banks fell to 8.51% in September from 8.98% in April, recent RBI data showed.
“Even though yields have increased across instruments, AAA and AA+ entities, particularly large PSUs and established private sector borrowers, can still find domestic bond funding competitive compared with the all-in cost of bank loans,” said Venkatkrishnan Srinivasan, founder of Rockfort Fincap.
“With banks managing their exposure limits and the cost of bank funding remaining firm, some large borrowers may increasingly prefer to diversify their funding through bonds,” he said.
The fundraising trend has gathered momentum in recent months. September recorded the highest monthly mobilisation in FY27 so far, at ₹1.47 trillion. The July-September quarter saw bond issuances of approximately ₹3.23 trillion, significantly higher than the ₹2.54 trillion raised in April-June, indicating an improvement in market activity during the second quarter.
Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have been the largest debt issuers, mobilising ₹3.26 trillion, or around 45% of total issuances between 1 April and 23 November, according to Prime Database. Private sector manufacturing and services companies accounted for another ₹2.11 trillion. Public sector financial institutions and banks, including their subsidiaries, raised nearly ₹1.48 trillion, while their private sector counterparts mobilised ₹17,176 crore.
The tenor-wise break-up also showed that three-to-five-year bonds were the most popular, accounting for ₹2.67 trillion, or over 37% of total mobilisation. Five-to-seven-year instruments contributed ₹1.57 trillion, while two-to-three-year bonds accounted for ₹92,076 crore.
The market has also seen participation from several new issuers, alongside established borrowers such as REC, SIDBI, Bajaj Finance, Nabard and Tata Capital. Reliance Industries and Equizen Investment emerged among the larger issuers, raising ₹25,000 crore and ₹25,800 crore, respectively so far this fiscal. Jaiprakash Associates also featured among the top fundraisers.
“There have been a lot of new issuers coming this year. There have been a lot of corporates who have been raising money via the bond market, especially the new ones," Manglunia said.