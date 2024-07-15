Corporate bonds off to a slow start. Bank bonds may come to the rescue.
Summary
- Listed bond issuances through the electronic debt bidding platform fell sharply, in terms of the total amount raised, in the just-concluded financial first quarter. A turnaround, however, is likely, propelled by bank bonds.
New Delhi: Corporate bond issuances declined steeply in the April-June period, mainly due to the national election and expectations of a drop in yields due to anticipated rate cuts, although some experts anticipate a revival in the ongoing second quarter.