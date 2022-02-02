Corporate bonds issuances to benefit from RBI’s proposed norms: India Ratings

Existing Indian norms allow only the securities issued by the central government, state governments and some infrastructure companies to be held in the HTM category, up to of 25% of the total investments. The new norms, however, propose to include corporate bonds along with existing securities that are allowed within the HTM category along with removal of the 25% limit for this category. India Ratings said it expects this will boost banks’ impetus in investing in corporate bonds. Investors among corporates are largely concentrated on insurance and pension funds, followed by mutual funds.