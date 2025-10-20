Corporate India’s earnings downgrade cycle nearing end: Kotak’s Sanjeev Prasad
Kotak Institutional Equities’ Sanjeev Prasad sees a broad-based earnings growth pickup from the next fiscal year, driven by a favourable base effect in some cases, sectoral turnarounds in others, and fiscal and monetary stimuli acting as kickers for banking, auto and consumer discretionary stocks.
He raised a red flag when domestic retail investors, oblivious to the valuation-earnings disconnect, jumped in to give an exit to foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) who’ve sold a record ₹2 trillion in the cash market so far this calendar year. But, after a year of negative stock price returns amid a slew of earnings downgrades, Sanjeev Prasad, the straight talking managing director and co-head of Kotak Institutional Equities, expects a broad-based earnings growth pick up from the next fiscal year, partly because of a low base in certain sectors and a turnaround in others, complemented by the government’s and central bank’s recent fiscal and monetary measures to boost demand and growth. Prasad warns, though, that India’s much-enjoyed valuation premium could be at risk due to the lack of research and innovation by companies, which have for decades have predicated their business models on the country’s long-term growth prospects argument, now under question by global investors.