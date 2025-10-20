You’ve been concerned about earnings lagging valuations by a wide margin for some time. Where do you stand now?

It’s just the start of the quarterly season, but so far the trends have been okay, I would say. We haven’t seen any major disappointment, which was the case earlier. We had a situation where we had earnings downgrades after every quarterly season, based on either a company missing numbers or guiding down numbers. This time around, that’s not the case. If you look at the IT companies, in most cases, it was a slight beat versus expectations, which is a positive. Also, the commentary seems to be okay. Despite all the concerns around global growth, India-US tariff issues and H-1B visa challenges, no company is saying that we are going to see a weaker second half versus the first half. I think most companies seem to suggest that we will see some recovery, but a sluggish kind of recovery, for the IT companies.