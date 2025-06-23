Corporate largesse hits record ₹5 trillion amid profit slowdown
Despite a slowdown in profit growth, Indian firms doled out record high dividends in fiscal year 2025.
In a bold display of corporate confidence, Indian companies have handsomely rewarded shareholders with a record ₹4.9 trillion in dividends in FY25, even as profit growth slowed. The generous payout underscores a strategic shift among firms to prioritize returns for investors over aggressive reinvestment, signalling both optimism and caution in a volatile economic climate.