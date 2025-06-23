Corporate largesse hits record ₹5 trillion amid profit slowdown

Top guns

Despite this, around 62% of companies in the sample have been unwaveringly sharing the bounties over the past five years. Among these, around 18% have been bestowing their shareholders with higher dividends each year since 2020-21. In FY25, around 55% of firms doled out higher dividends compared to the previous year while only 17% firms saw a decline. “The recent rise in dividends is driven more by past profitability and reserves than by sustained earnings growth. If macro headwinds continue, payouts may moderate," said Asutosh Mishra, head, institutional equities, Ashika Stock Broking.