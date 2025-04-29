Markets
Corporates tap bond markets for record fundraise in FY2025
SummaryIndian firms raised ₹9.87 trillion through bond sales until March 2025, a 17% jump from the previous year, according to Sebi.
MUMBAI : Indian companies’ fund raising through corporate bonds hit a high in fiscal year 2025, owing to the fall in yields and strong appetite.
