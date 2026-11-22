* S&P 500 in 10% correction, Nasdaq in red for 2026

* Investors watch internals, VIX for signs of bottom

* Fed meeting, Micron earnings loom as catalysts

By Lewis Krauskopf and Sinéad Carew

NEW YORK, - Investors are scouring for signs that the steep US stock market selloff is nearing an end and leading to opportunities to buy beaten-up equities, but they remain concerned that negative momentum could drive the market into an even deeper slide.

Stocks tumbled again on Friday, ending the week sharply lower and sending the S&P 500 down 11.6% from its October 6 all-time high. That exceeds the 10% decline confirming a correction for the benchmark US stock index for the first time since March 2025, when trade tensions roiled markets.

For investors who have been conditioned to capitalize on declines during the four-year-old bull market, any signs of a potential market bottom could be a rare opportunity to buy at relatively cheap levels. As stocks sold off heavily on Friday, investors said some indicators were at least close to signaling a possible bottom, but they were wary of calling an end to the declines after a furious bout of selling.

"Sentiment is very fragile at the moment," said Angelo Kourkafas, senior global investment strategist at Edward Jones. "But ... there is a point where the drawdown is big enough to attract some buyers."

The market's six-week slide, featuring a steep fall for heavyweight technology shares, has come amid growing doubts about the AI trade, including mounting questions about the sustainability of heavy spending on data centers that has driven both profit and economic growth. The start of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes also has triggered anxiety about risk assets, investors said.

The S&P 500 as of Friday had fallen for seven straight sessions, its longest daily streak of declines since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, while marking its biggest weekly drop in over a year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had lost its year-to-date gain, and was now down 2.7% in 2026.

The selloff has reset valuations to more attractive levels, while weakening investor sentiment metrics to levels that often historically have been signals to buy, said Mark Hackett, chief market strategist for Nationwide.

However, Hackett said, “emotional investors can overwhelm opportunistic ones in the short term.”

LOOKING FOR SIGNS IN MARKET INTERNALS

In the near term, analysts were turning to technical indicators, market internals and other metrics for signals of a possible bottom.

Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Investment Management, said he was watching the declines of individual S&P 500 stocks from their respective 52-week highs, and the extent to which stocks were moving in tandem with those metrics moving closer to oversold levels but not yet reaching extremes.

Bruce Zaro, managing director at Granite Wealth Management, said one indicator which measures the relatively small number of New York Stock Exchange stocks at 52-week highs compared to those at lows was signaling a bottom. But a second one, the relatively low percentage above their 50-day moving averages, was close but had not yet signaled a market "washout," he said.

"We are getting close to a great dip-buying point," Zaro said.

Kourkafas said he was watching for moves below the market's surface. While consumer staples and other relatively defensive areas of the market, which often perform well in "risk off" environments, had recently shined, Kourkafas wanted to see strength in economically sensitive areas such as banks and industrials as indication that sentiment is stabilizing.

The Cboe Market Volatility index, which on Friday closed at 35.89, its highest level since the "Liberation Day" tariff tumult in April 2025, was also in focus for investors. When the VIX index has closed above 30 for the first time in a cycle, the S&P 500 has posted an average total return of 8.1% six months later, Kourkafas said.

Spikes in the volatility index, known as Wall Street's "fear gauge," could be a sign of extreme pessimism that paves the way for future gains.

Michael Reynolds, vice president of investment strategy at Glenmede, said the VIX was nearing the 40 level that could indicate "peak fear."

"There are some tell-tale signs we have a moment where the fear is detached from the strong fundamentals of earnings growth," Reynolds said.

FED MEETING, AI DEVELOPMENTS IN VIEW

US markets could see reduced trading volume in coming days, with fewer trading days next week due to the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday.

The Fed's next rate-setting meeting on December 8-9 loomed as a potentially pivotal moment for markets. The US central bank is widely projected to raise rates by a standard quarter percentage point, but any signals for how many more hikes are expected this cycle will be crucial for stocks, Arone said.

"Market participants are afraid that the Fed is tightening into an economic slowdown when both earnings and AI investment have peaked," Arone said. "Maybe a dovish hike would begin to soothe market fears."

Developments related to the outlook for AI investment also could be critical. While earnings season is largely done, results from semiconductor company Micron Technology on December 17 could have broad implications.

"There are many valuations that are still excessive.... This seems like a real correction which has further to go," said Tim Ghriskey, senior portfolio strategist at Ingalls & Snyder.