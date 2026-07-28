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Covered calls: how funds are shielding their capital in a tough market

Ram SahgalSrushti Vaidya
3 min read28 Jul 2026, 06:30 AM IST
Mutual funds held pure equity and hybrid (equity and debt) assets worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>48.86 trillion as of June end.
Mutual funds held pure equity and hybrid (equity and debt) assets worth ₹48.86 trillion as of June end.(Istockphoto)
Summary

The strategy, which involves buying stocks and selling call options on the underlying stocks, enables the fund to generate incremental returns and preserve capital in a volatile market.

Gift this article

Choppy stocks, cloudy weather—how does one limit losses, protect capital and eke out some incremental gains in this market? Some fund managers have an answer: Covered call options.

Choppy stocks, cloudy weather—how does one limit losses, protect capital and eke out some incremental gains in this market? Some fund managers have an answer: Covered call options.

A section of mutual funds is turning to a low-risk call options strategy to generate moderate returns and limit losses amid market turbulence. According to several mutual fund executives, arbitrage funds, equity savings funds and specialized investment funds (SIFs) are using this strategy when they expect stocks to decline or rise only a bit. The strategy, which involves buying stocks and selling call options on the underlying stocks, enables the fund to generate incremental returns and preserve capital in a volatile market.

A section of mutual funds is turning to a low-risk call options strategy to generate moderate returns and limit losses amid market turbulence. According to several mutual fund executives, arbitrage funds, equity savings funds and specialized investment funds (SIFs) are using this strategy when they expect stocks to decline or rise only a bit. The strategy, which involves buying stocks and selling call options on the underlying stocks, enables the fund to generate incremental returns and preserve capital in a volatile market.

Also Read | Stock-rich IT chief executives' pay under investor lens

"Arbitrage funds are increasingly adopting covered call strategies on both individual stocks and the index," said Laukik Bagwe, chief investment officer - SIF at ITI Mutual Fund. "At the moment, the objective is not to generate outsized returns but to preserve capital while earning incremental income," Bagwe added.

How it works

A fund manager buys a stock at 100 at the beginning of the month, and immediately sells someone the right -- a call option -- to buy it at 105 at the end of the month. The buyer gives the fund manager a fee - a premium - for this right. The fund manager keeps the premium, if the stock expires below or at 105.

If the stock drops to 95, the buyer won't exercise his right, and the call option expires worthless. Meanwhile, the fund manager limits his loss -- since he has already got a 2 premium, his actual loss will be 3. Without the covered call, the loss would have been 5.

If the stock rises modestly to 103, the option again expires worthless. The fund manger's total gain would be 5 -- the sum of 2 (the premium already received) plus 3 (the stock's appreciation)

The downside is capped profits. If the stock jumps to 110, the buyer exercises his option, and the fund manager has to sell the stock at the agreed price of 105, even though it's now worth 110.

Negative view

“We deploy covered call strategies as part of our portfolio. Naturally, we would use them more aggressively if we have a relatively negative view on the market," said Harish Krishnan, CIO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. "Also, SIF are nascent category. As more funds are launched and managers observe what works over different market cycles, the adoption of different strategies will evolve," he added.

Also Read | Buy-side margin relief on cards as Sebi looks to lift cash market turnover

Mutual funds held pure equity and hybrid (equity and debt) assets worth 48.86 trillion as of June end, up 3% from February end, per Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data when the war began.

Also Read | As AI gobbles the market, make sure you’re truly diversified

Prior to the war, the covered stock call outstanding net sale positions of domestic institutional investors (DIIs) rarely exceeded 300,000 contracts, shows NSE data. However, after it began, the outstanding net DII sales have since exceeded 400,000 contracts, rising to as much as 556,084 on 24 March, when the war was at its peak and the Nifty traded down almost 10% month-on-month at 22912. The outstanding sales stood at 433,542 contracts as of last Friday, with the Nifty down one fifth of a percent month-on -month at 23767, NSE data shows.

"So long as the geopolitical situation remains uncertain, such covered call strategies could continue, especially by SIFs, which have become active over the past few months, " said Nilesh Shah, managing director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co.

Indian markets turned choppy since the war began on 28 February, with the Nifty having fallen 5.6% since the war began a day earlier through 23767 on Friday, per exchange data. This was primarily because Brent crude oil price surged 26% to $91.68 a barrel over the same period, as per investing.com.

A sustained rise in crude prices spooks India's macros and corporate profitability as the country imports about 85% of its daily crude and petro product consumption, said SK Joshi, former director (finance) at BPCL.

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Meet the Author

Ram Sahgal

Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previoRead more

us roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.

Read Less
Srushti Vaidya

Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage rangeRead more

from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and the fast-evolving alternatives space, including GIFT City, from the financial capital of India. She has an experience of over three years in journalism, and has previously worked at Moneycontrol. She has an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.<br><br>Srushti prefers meeting people from the industry over making calls. Her work aims to drive impact—her story on illegal gold imports, for instance, caught the government’s attention and contributed to a policy shift. She specialises in turning complex market data into clear, engaging stories so even her grandmother could understand futures and options.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys spending money on jewellery and watching thriller films—especially the kind that keep her awake at night. She spends 1.5 hours a day commuting in Mumbai locals, listening to horror podcasts on her way to work. She’s also very talkative—so reach out only if you have lots of time.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsCovered calls: how funds are shielding their capital in a tough market

Covered calls: how funds are shielding their capital in a tough market

Ram SahgalSrushti Vaidya
3 min read28 Jul 2026, 06:30 AM IST
Mutual funds held pure equity and hybrid (equity and debt) assets worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>48.86 trillion as of June end.
Mutual funds held pure equity and hybrid (equity and debt) assets worth ₹48.86 trillion as of June end.(Istockphoto)
Summary

The strategy, which involves buying stocks and selling call options on the underlying stocks, enables the fund to generate incremental returns and preserve capital in a volatile market.

Gift this article

Choppy stocks, cloudy weather—how does one limit losses, protect capital and eke out some incremental gains in this market? Some fund managers have an answer: Covered call options.

Choppy stocks, cloudy weather—how does one limit losses, protect capital and eke out some incremental gains in this market? Some fund managers have an answer: Covered call options.

A section of mutual funds is turning to a low-risk call options strategy to generate moderate returns and limit losses amid market turbulence. According to several mutual fund executives, arbitrage funds, equity savings funds and specialized investment funds (SIFs) are using this strategy when they expect stocks to decline or rise only a bit. The strategy, which involves buying stocks and selling call options on the underlying stocks, enables the fund to generate incremental returns and preserve capital in a volatile market.

A section of mutual funds is turning to a low-risk call options strategy to generate moderate returns and limit losses amid market turbulence. According to several mutual fund executives, arbitrage funds, equity savings funds and specialized investment funds (SIFs) are using this strategy when they expect stocks to decline or rise only a bit. The strategy, which involves buying stocks and selling call options on the underlying stocks, enables the fund to generate incremental returns and preserve capital in a volatile market.

Also Read | Stock-rich IT chief executives' pay under investor lens

"Arbitrage funds are increasingly adopting covered call strategies on both individual stocks and the index," said Laukik Bagwe, chief investment officer - SIF at ITI Mutual Fund. "At the moment, the objective is not to generate outsized returns but to preserve capital while earning incremental income," Bagwe added.

How it works

A fund manager buys a stock at 100 at the beginning of the month, and immediately sells someone the right -- a call option -- to buy it at 105 at the end of the month. The buyer gives the fund manager a fee - a premium - for this right. The fund manager keeps the premium, if the stock expires below or at 105.

If the stock drops to 95, the buyer won't exercise his right, and the call option expires worthless. Meanwhile, the fund manager limits his loss -- since he has already got a 2 premium, his actual loss will be 3. Without the covered call, the loss would have been 5.

If the stock rises modestly to 103, the option again expires worthless. The fund manger's total gain would be 5 -- the sum of 2 (the premium already received) plus 3 (the stock's appreciation)

The downside is capped profits. If the stock jumps to 110, the buyer exercises his option, and the fund manager has to sell the stock at the agreed price of 105, even though it's now worth 110.

Negative view

“We deploy covered call strategies as part of our portfolio. Naturally, we would use them more aggressively if we have a relatively negative view on the market," said Harish Krishnan, CIO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. "Also, SIF are nascent category. As more funds are launched and managers observe what works over different market cycles, the adoption of different strategies will evolve," he added.

Also Read | Buy-side margin relief on cards as Sebi looks to lift cash market turnover

Mutual funds held pure equity and hybrid (equity and debt) assets worth 48.86 trillion as of June end, up 3% from February end, per Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data when the war began.

Also Read | As AI gobbles the market, make sure you’re truly diversified

Prior to the war, the covered stock call outstanding net sale positions of domestic institutional investors (DIIs) rarely exceeded 300,000 contracts, shows NSE data. However, after it began, the outstanding net DII sales have since exceeded 400,000 contracts, rising to as much as 556,084 on 24 March, when the war was at its peak and the Nifty traded down almost 10% month-on-month at 22912. The outstanding sales stood at 433,542 contracts as of last Friday, with the Nifty down one fifth of a percent month-on -month at 23767, NSE data shows.

"So long as the geopolitical situation remains uncertain, such covered call strategies could continue, especially by SIFs, which have become active over the past few months, " said Nilesh Shah, managing director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co.

Indian markets turned choppy since the war began on 28 February, with the Nifty having fallen 5.6% since the war began a day earlier through 23767 on Friday, per exchange data. This was primarily because Brent crude oil price surged 26% to $91.68 a barrel over the same period, as per investing.com.

A sustained rise in crude prices spooks India's macros and corporate profitability as the country imports about 85% of its daily crude and petro product consumption, said SK Joshi, former director (finance) at BPCL.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ram Sahgal

Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previoRead more

us roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.

Read Less
Srushti Vaidya

Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage rangeRead more

from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and the fast-evolving alternatives space, including GIFT City, from the financial capital of India. She has an experience of over three years in journalism, and has previously worked at Moneycontrol. She has an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.<br><br>Srushti prefers meeting people from the industry over making calls. Her work aims to drive impact—her story on illegal gold imports, for instance, caught the government’s attention and contributed to a policy shift. She specialises in turning complex market data into clear, engaging stories so even her grandmother could understand futures and options.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys spending money on jewellery and watching thriller films—especially the kind that keep her awake at night. She spends 1.5 hours a day commuting in Mumbai locals, listening to horror podcasts on her way to work. She’s also very talkative—so reach out only if you have lots of time.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsCovered calls: how funds are shielding their capital in a tough market
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