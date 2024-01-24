Markets
Cracks emerge in Oberoi Realty's pre-sales momentum
SummaryThe company registered weak bookings during the December quarter, disappointing the markets. There’s are some bright spots, though
Oberoi Realty Ltd’s shares have plummeted as much as 13% in the past two trading sessions. Weak pre-sales or bookings in the December quarter (Q3FY24), including for the much-anticipated Forestville project in Thane, came as a big disappointment.
