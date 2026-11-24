(Bloomberg) -- Corporate-debt markets rallied globally on Monday, with US fear gauges improving the most in months and technology firms’ bonds rebounding after Nvidia Corp.’s board reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive officer.

The spread on the CDX Investment-Grade Index, an indicator of perceived credit risk that falls as fears decline, logged the biggest intraday drop since April 8. European gauges for both high-grade and junk debt also fell. A similar gauge for North American high-yield bonds, which rises as credit risk falls, increased the most in seven months.

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When Huang was ousted earlier this month amid reports of two romantic affairs, tech debt broadly rallied and the cost of protecting against default fell. Traders said that his departure could potentially cut into Nvidia’s borrowing, easing concerns about the company using its financial strength to back dozens of major players in the AI ecosystem. Nvidia’s financial commitments were famously vast and difficult to track.

But then hope turned to fear. Investors last week fretted that AI projects would broadly slow down, and the technology that has fueled so much market growth this year would give less support to profits in the future.

“The market seems to be saying that financing complexity is a risk it can tolerate if the alternative is greater uncertainty around Nvidia’s fundamental trajectory,” said Kelly Kowalski, head of investment strategy at MassMutual.

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Stock markets soared to open this week. Nvidia’s shares surged as much as 37%, the most since 2000 but paring only some of their recent decline.

Huang’s return — lobbied for by President Donald Trump — is seen as a stabilizing catalyst for the market, said Bixby Stewart, head of US investment-grade credit research at Invesco Ltd.

“His return to the ‘Central Bank’ of AI reduces one major element of market uncertainty which is an indisputable positive,” said Stewart.

Huang’s comeback bodes positively for AI debt according to David Klink, director of credit research at Meeder Investment Management, who said that his “risk-taking mentality” would have been difficult to replace.

“He has been key to ramping up the ‘AI flywheel’,” said Klink. “It is highly unlikely that any successor would continue in such a manner; much more likely is paralysis-by-committee that puts downward pressure on those neoclouds’ ability to raise debt, and thus the buildout of physical infrastructure that makes everyone in the AI ecosystem win.”

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One of those neoclouds is CoreWeave, whose bonds due in 2032 rose in price by more than 3 basis points on Monday. But investors should be paying attention not just to Nvidia’s continuing support, but to CoreWeave’s ability to service its debt, said Neil Osnato, founder of Persistence Analytics Group.

A representative for CoreWeave didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Bond investors aren’t simply underwriting Nvidia’s leadership,” Osnato said. “They’re underwriting whether companies such as CoreWeave can turn contractual demand into operational infrastructure, and ultimately into cash flow.”

The spread on the CDX Investment-Grade Index tightened as much as 3.7 basis points to 61.4 basis points on Monday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. A similar gauge for high-yield bonds, which rises as credit risk falls, climbed as much as 0.7 point — the most since May 14 — to 105.3.

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--With assistance from Zahra Tayeb and Katherine Schwartz.

(Updates throughout.)

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