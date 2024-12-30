Credit spreads haven’t looked this good since the 2000s. Can they get better?
Kristin Broughton , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 30 Dec 2024, 08:44 PM IST
SummaryCorporate bond issuance surged in 2024, fueled by spreads that hit historically low levels.
Companies took advantage of favorable financing conditions this year to issue debt at levels not seen since the pandemic, adding cash to the balance sheet to pay for future refinancing needs and other projects.
