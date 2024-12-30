Credit spreads haven’t looked this good since the 2000s. Can they get better?

Financing for acquisitions and capital investments could play a bigger role in corporate issuance next year, particularly if regulators present fewer challenges to mergers under President-elect Donald Trump and the Federal Reserve continues to cut rates, advisers said. The total value of mergers and acquisitions globally is expected to end 2024 at about $3.5 trillion, up 15% compared with last year when M&A was at its lowest level in a decade, according to Bain, the corporate advisory firm.