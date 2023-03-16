Credit Suisse customers unruffled by stock slump2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 12:59 AM IST
- Emerging from the bank's headquarters branch, in a prime location on the Rhone riverside in the central shopping and business district, customers were largely unruffled by the bank's share price tumbling more than 30 percent during the day to 1.55 Swiss francs.
Credit Suisse customers in Geneva were not spooked by the bank's plunge on the stock exchange Wednesday, believing the Swiss government would ride to the rescue before it could ever collapse.
