Creditaccess Grameen, IDFC First Bank & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Creditaccess Grameen, IDFC First Bank, Tanla Platforms, Trident, Rajesh Exports hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 238.4(0.99%) points and Sensex was up by 825.68(1.04%) points at 28 Oct 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 687.0(1.35%) points at 28 Oct 2024 10:44:59 IST. Other stocks such as Sharda Cropchem, The Anup Engineering, Vishnu Capitals, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Coforge hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bandhan Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Au Small Finance Bank were the top gainers while IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Au Small Finance Bank were the top gainers while IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.