Creditaccess Grameen, Spandana Sphoorty Financial & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Creditaccess Grameen, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, RBL Bank, Vodafone Idea, Easy Trip Planners hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 32.45(0.13%) points and Sensex was up by 369.42(0.45%) points at 04 Oct 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 198.75(0.38%) points at 04 Oct 2024 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Dr. Lal Pathlabs, Info Edge India, Metropolis Healthcare, Whirlpool Of India, Sarda Energy & Minerals hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bank Of Baroda, Federal Bank, Axis Bank, Indusind Bank, IDFC First Bank were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Bank Of Baroda, Federal Bank, Axis Bank, Indusind Bank, IDFC First Bank were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

