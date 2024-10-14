Creditaccess Grameen, Spandana Sphoorty Financial & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Creditaccess Grameen, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Arman Financial Services, CSB Bank, Axita Cotton

Published14 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Creditaccess Grameen, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Arman Financial Services, CSB Bank, Axita Cotton hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 127.65(0.51%) points and Sensex was up by 449.89(0.55%) points at 14 Oct 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 505.65(0.99%) points at 14 Oct 2024 10:44:55 IST.
Other stocks such as National Aluminium Company, India Glycols, Trent, Divis Laboratories, HCL Technologies hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indusind Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank, were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indusind Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank, were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

159.35
11:01 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-1.35 (-0.84%)

Bandhan Bank share price

202.10
11:01 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-8.9 (-4.22%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

164.00
11:01 AM | 14 OCT 2024
0.8 (0.49%)

Wipro share price

538.40
11:01 AM | 14 OCT 2024
9.45 (1.79%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

National Aluminium Company share price

228.35
10:34 AM | 14 OCT 2024
5.65 (2.54%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

15,207.05
10:34 AM | 14 OCT 2024
61 (0.4%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,836.35
10:34 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-3.2 (-0.17%)

Divis Laboratories share price

6,127.20
10:33 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-13.95 (-0.23%)
More from 52 Week High

Avenue Supermarts share price

4,219.95
10:34 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-352.4 (-7.71%)

Tata Chemicals share price

1,127.00
10:34 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-57.25 (-4.83%)

Bandhan Bank share price

201.30
10:34 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-9.7 (-4.6%)

Alembic Pharmaceuticals share price

1,120.85
10:32 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-51.3 (-4.38%)
More from Top Losers

Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

392.40
10:34 AM | 14 OCT 2024
31.4 (8.7%)

Titagarh Rail Systems share price

1,156.75
10:34 AM | 14 OCT 2024
63.9 (5.85%)

Poly Medicure share price

2,461.05
10:34 AM | 14 OCT 2024
116.65 (4.98%)

Amber Enterprises India share price

5,221.35
10:34 AM | 14 OCT 2024
197.5 (3.93%)
More from Top Gainers

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,675.00-10.00
    Chennai
    77,681.00-10.00
    Delhi
    77,833.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    77,685.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

