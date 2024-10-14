Creditaccess Grameen, Spandana Sphoorty Financial & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Creditaccess Grameen, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Arman Financial Services, CSB Bank, Axita Cotton hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 127.65(0.51%) points and Sensex was up by 449.89(0.55%) points at 14 Oct 2024 10:59:58 IST.

Bank Nifty was up by 505.65(0.99%) points at 14 Oct 2024 10:44:55 IST.

Other stocks such as National Aluminium Company, India Glycols, Trent, Divis Laboratories, HCL Technologies hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.