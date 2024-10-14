Creditaccess Grameen, Spandana Sphoorty Financial & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Creditaccess Grameen, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Arman Financial Services, CSB Bank, Axita Cotton hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 127.65(0.51%) points and Sensex was up by 449.89(0.55%) points at 14 Oct 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 505.65(0.99%) points at 14 Oct 2024 10:44:55 IST.
Other stocks such as National Aluminium Company, India Glycols, Trent, Divis Laboratories, HCL Technologies hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.
In the BSE Sensex index Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indusind Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank, were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indusind Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank, were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess