Creditors seize pledged shares as small, mid-caps slide
Summary
- Data showed that the number of stock invocations, including many in the same company, nearly doubled the second half of FY25 over the previous six months.
Mumbai/Bengaluru: A stock price plunge and, in some cases, a cash crunch has prompted creditors to take control of shares pledged by promoters of at least 15 small-cap companies over the past six months.
