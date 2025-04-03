At the start of the year, AGS Transact was the country’s second-largest manager of automated teller machines, managing over 32,000 ATMs. On 4 February, Crisil Ltd and India Ratings and Research Ltd downgraded some of its borrowings to default. The company admitted that a cash crunch had forced it to default on bank loans, statutory payments and staff salaries. The stock has crashed nearly 90% since the beginning of the year, and creditors have invoked 6.27% of the promoter shares.