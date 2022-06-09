CRISIL launches sub-category level benchmarks for AIFs2 min read . Updated: 09 Jun 2022, 06:13 PM IST
- These benchmarks will cover seven sub-categories within the three broad AIF categories – Cat I, Cat II and Cat III
CRISIL Research has launched sub-category-level benchmarks for the domestic alternative investment fund (AIF) industry. These benchmarks will cover seven sub-categories within the three broad AIF categories – Cat I, Cat II and Cat III, and will enable a more granular comparison of peer funds within each category for use by investors, intermediaries and AIFs.