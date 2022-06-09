CRISIL Research has launched sub-category-level benchmarks for the domestic alternative investment fund (AIF) industry. These benchmarks will cover seven sub-categories within the three broad AIF categories – Cat I, Cat II and Cat III, and will enable a more granular comparison of peer funds within each category for use by investors, intermediaries and AIFs.

The sub-categories for which benchmarks have been created are venture capital funds (under Cat- I), equity funds – unlisted, equity funds – listed + unlisted, real estate Funds and debt funds (all under Cat-II) and long-only equity funds and long-short equity funds (both under Cat III).

As per the press release, the benchmarks conform to Securities and Exchange Board of India guidelines and are based on consultation with industry participants.

The benchmarks for this report are calculated as on March 31, 2021. All AIFs registered under the SEBI (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations have been considered for the calculation of benchmarks provided they have completed one year since the first close date as on March 31, 2021. Also, only those vintage years have been considered in which at least three schemes are available.

Based on the sub-category benchmarking exercise, it was found that equity funds – listed + unlisted have the largest asset at ₹49,500 crore, followed by long-only equity funds at ₹33,600 crore.

Going by performance, equity funds – listed + unlisted and debt funds were the toppers among funds from vintages FY19 and FY20, respectively. Also, debt funds belonging to all the vintage years showed outperformance over the CRISIL Composite Bond Fund Index. Vintage year is defined as the financial year in which the scheme had its first close.

Furthermore, long-only equity funds underperformed the long-short equity funds over three- and five-year periods. Notably, the long-short equity funds benchmark did not give any negative return for a three- or five-year rolling return period since its inception in September 2015.