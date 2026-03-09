Signs of distress are flashing in the futures market for crude oil as traders jostle to lock in barrels early rather than wait for later, as the West Asia conflict escalates. World oil futures for the far months are now trading at a steep discount to the near month, upending the normal behaviour of oil markets during periods of comfortable supply, when far-off month prices trade at a premium to the near month price. Near month prices trade closer to the spot price.
How a new Khamenei in Iran convulsed oil market in London
SummaryIran war results in far month oil futures contracts on European bourse trading at steep discount to active month amid escalating supply shortage fears
