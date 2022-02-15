The quiet gainers of the crude oil spike

A Yes Securities Ltd report dated 14 February said, “We believe that the recent rally in ONGC’s stock prices is largely fuelled by high crude oil and natural gas prices, even as its production is on the decline and capital expenditure on the rise to sustain the falling production." The report added, “We continue to believe that normalization of supplies, in the near term and a push for sustainable renewable energy, in the long run, would act as a dampener for crude oil prices."

