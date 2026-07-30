Crude oil prices drop as reports of Iran-Oman Hormuz talks temper supply fears

Crude oil prices eased in Thursday's trade (30 July) as investors weighed ongoing talks between Iran and Oman over reopening the Strait of Hormuz, even as the United States launched fresh strikes on Iran. Brent crude slipped below $90 a barrel after surging 7.9% in the previous session.

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US benchmark WTI crude also slipped below $83 a barrel, giving up part of its 6.5% gain from the previous session.

The decline followed reports that talks between Iran and Oman over the management of the Strait of Hormuz are continuing, according to Reuters, citing the Iranian Labour News Agency.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Gharibabadi said on Thursday that Tehran had proposed a joint arrangement under which Iran and Oman would oversee shipping transit through the strategic waterway.

Under the proposal, Iran would manage shipping traffic in one direction through the Strait of Hormuz, while Oman would oversee transit in the opposite direction.

The latest proposal comes after Iran reportedly rejected Oman's earlier plan for a 50-50 joint management, insisting that Tehran retain full control over the inbound shipping lane and part of the outbound route.

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Since the conflict erupted, market attention has remained firmly focused on the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 20% of the world's seaborne oil trade passes.

Although tanker traffic briefly resumed after last month's interim agreement, allowing Iranian crude exports to return to global markets, the latest flare-up has once again raised concerns over the security of the vital shipping lane and the potential for fresh supply disruptions.

Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthi group is reportedly considering imposing transit fees on commercial vessels sailing through the southern Red Sea, a week after declaring a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, Reuters reported, citing regional sources familiar with the matter.

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea is another critical chokepoint for global energy trade, serving as a key export route for Saudi crude diverted from the Strait of Hormuz.

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In another blow to global oil supplies, tankers scheduled to load at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal are moving away from the Black Sea after a vessel was hit during loading on Thursday, Reuters reported, citing shipping data and industry sources.

US launches fresh strikes on Iran Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions remained elevated after US forces reportedly carried out fresh strikes on Iran on Thursday in response to attacks on American forces across the Middle East. In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) threatened further escalation.

The IRGC also said it maintains "full control" of the Strait of Hormuz and warned that "a stranger who has come from thousands of kilometres away will not be allowed to interfere."

The latest strikes came just hours after US President Donald Trump vowed to hit Iran "very hard" following attacks on a military base in Jordan hosting US troops.'

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(With inputs from Reuters)

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.