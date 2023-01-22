Crypto banks borrow billions from home-loan banks to plug shortfalls4 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 06:42 PM IST
Signature and Silvergate turn to government-chartered lenders after customer withdrawals surge
Two of the biggest banks to cryptocurrency companies are rushing to stem a flood of customer withdrawals by borrowing billions of dollars from Federal Home Loan Banks, the system originally designed to support mortgage lending in the 1930s.
