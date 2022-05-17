Crypto funds see record inflows this year as investors buy into price weakness

In terms of individual crypto fund providers, the world’s biggest digital asset manager, Grayscale had a total AUM of $26.30 billion, followed by CoinShares at $2.73 billion and 3iQ with an AUM of $1.54 billion. The total AUM of crypto fund providers was at $39.25 billion for the week ended 13 May 2022.

