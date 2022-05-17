Crypto funds see record inflows this year as investors buy into price weakness

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Multi-asset investment products saw net inflows totalling $8.6 million, suggesting investors saw a diversified approach as an opportunity to buy into this recent price weakness
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Global crypto funds have witnessed record weekly net inflows so far this year, totalling $274 million in the seven days to 13 May, a strong signal that investors saw the recent terraUSD (UST) stablecoin de-peg and its associated broad sell-off as a buying opportunity, digital asset manager CoinShares said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Global crypto funds have witnessed record weekly net inflows so far this year, totalling $274 million in the seven days to 13 May, a strong signal that investors saw the recent terraUSD (UST) stablecoin de-peg and its associated broad sell-off as a buying opportunity, digital asset manager CoinShares said.
In the previous week (30 April to 6 May) as well, crypto funds saw net inflows of $40 million even as digital asset prices tumbled amid risk-off sentiment in the broader financial markets.
In the previous week (30 April to 6 May) as well, crypto funds saw net inflows of $40 million even as digital asset prices tumbled amid risk-off sentiment in the broader financial markets.
Last week, North American investors saw net inflows totalling $312 million, in contrast to European investors, where sentiment was polarised but in aggregate saw outflows totalling $38 million.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The world’s biggest crypto asset, bitcoin, was the primary benefactor, with inflows totalling $299 million last week, suggesting investors were flocking to the relative safety of the largest digital asset.
Short-bitcoin (a bet that the price will continue to fall) saw minor inflows totalling $0.7 million, a slow-down from previous weeks.
Notably, Luna, associated with UST, the coin at the epicentre of this recent price correction, saw assets under management (AUM) fall by 99% over the week. Despite this, some intrepid investors added $0.043 million to positions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The biggest altcoin, ethereum continued to see outflows totalling $27 million last week. There has been a steady trickle out of the asset this year with outflows now reaching $236 million, representing a substantial 2.6% of total AUM.
Multi-asset investment products saw net inflows totalling $8.6 million, suggesting investors saw a diversified approach as an opportunity to buy into this recent price weakness.
In terms of individual crypto fund providers, the world’s biggest digital asset manager, Grayscale had a total AUM of $26.30 billion, followed by CoinShares at $2.73 billion and 3iQ with an AUM of $1.54 billion. The total AUM of crypto fund providers was at $39.25 billion for the week ended 13 May 2022.