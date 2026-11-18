(Bloomberg) -- Crypto’s latest slide is hitting shares of companies that raised money to stockpile digital tokens, putting fresh pressure on a once-hot business model that relied on selling stock at a premium to buy more digital assets.

The original cryptocurrency fell about 14% over the past week, while shares of crypto accumulators Strategy Inc. and Strive Inc have slid at least 15%. For companies already trading below the value of their token holdings, the choice is whether to keep betting on a recovery or sell assets and return cash to shareholders.

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Former Citadel Securities trader Tian Zeng has made money betting on the latter. His firm, Third Eye, bought shares and warrants in Solana treasury company SkyAI Inc. and pressed for better buyback terms after the company sold tokens at a loss. Zeng said the position accounted for most of the roughly 35% gross return at his distressed fund since its Sept. 1 launch. His fund manages about $40 million, while New York-based Third Eye oversees roughly $210 million across its strategies.

All but one of the 25 largest digital-asset treasury companies tracked by Blockworks had market capitalizations below their cryptocurrency holdings.

Falling token prices erode the value of corporate holdings, while depressed share prices make raising fresh capital more costly for existing shareholders. Selling tokens to buy back discounted shares may offer an alternative, though debts and other obligations can leave investors with much less than the headline value of a company’s crypto holdings.

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Zeng, who spent more than a decade trading credit derivatives at Citadel Securities, Deutsche Bank and Jefferies, made most of the distressed fund’s gains on SkyAI. The Nasdaq-listed company had raised more than $400 million to buy Solana tokens in August 2025. Third Eye bought shares and warrants at a discount from an investor looking to raise cash, Zeng said.

After SkyAI sold most of its Solana holdings at a loss in October, Third Eye joined other shareholders pressing for better buyback terms. Restructurings in decentralized finance also contributed to the fund’s return, he said. SkyAI didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Third Eye’s main fund returned 23% before fees in October on a separate set of trades, while the hedge fund industry broadly faced a painful month. It shorted some of the year’s best-performing cryptocurrencies and bought options with a range of maturities tied to semiconductor stocks and the Nasdaq, Zeng said. He declined to identify the tokens it shorted.

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Zeng said he had expected a selloff in artificial-intelligence stocks because persistent inflation threatens to keep borrowing costs high, making it more expensive to finance new AI infrastructure. In crypto, he expects volatility to give managers another reason to take profits on the year’s winners.

“There are only a few winners this year in crypto, which means getting into year end, fund managers will take profit and lock in profit, and even more aggressively if either the crypto market or Tradfi market see some instability,” Zeng said.

Third Eye is raising capital for the distressed fund and looking at other crypto treasury companies and decentralized-finance restructurings. Third Eye is also looking to lend against investors’ stakes in private companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic, Zeng said. He added that the firm already uses crypto to trade its views on the broader economy and plans to make more of those bets in traditional markets.

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