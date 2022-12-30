In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today rose with the world's largest and most popular digital token trading almost flat with a positive bias at $16,607. The global cryptocurrency market cap today remained below the $1 trillion mark, as it was flat in the last 24 hours to $828 billion, as per the data by CoinGecko.

On the other hand, Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency, was up about a per cent at $1,198. Meanwhile, dogecoin price today was trading at $0.07 whereas Shiba Inu gained more than 2% at $0.000008.

Other crypto prices' today performance were mixed as Tether, Stellar, XRP, Cardano, Litecoin, Polkadot, Uniswap, Solana, ApeCoin prices were trading with gains over the last 24 hours, whereas Avalanche, Chainlink, Polygon, Tron were trading with cuts.

MicroStrategy Inc., the enterprise-software firm better known in recent years as the largest corporate buyer of Bitcoin, announced a series of transactions including its first ever sale of the token, however, remains a net buyer. MicroStrategy had over the pandemic years become well known for its Bitcoin acquisitions. All in, MicroStrategy held about 132,500 Bitcoin worth more than $4 billion as of December 27, 2022, as per Bloomberg.

Digital assets have suffered mightily this year as the Federal Reserve and other major central banks around the world have raised interest rates to fight historic inflation, buffeted by everything from the Fed’s policy tightening to the implosions of the Terra/Luna ecosystem, hedge funds Three Arrows Capital and exchange FTX.

This year was termed as the winter season in terms of cryptocurrencies, as the high-profile collapses of Terra/Luna and FTX sent shockwaves across the industry and liquidated more than $2 trillion from the total crypto market cap all-time high from November 2021.

(With inputs from agencies)