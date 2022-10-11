Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether fall over 2%, Shiba Inu plunges 8%2 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 09:02 AM IST
- Bitcoin price today plunged as the world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading more than 2% lower
Listen to this article
Bitcoin price today plunged as the world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency was trading more than 2% lower at $19,061. The global crypto market cap today was below the $1 trillion mark, even as it was up slightly in the last 24 hours at $983 billion, as per CoinGecko.