Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether fall over 2%, Shiba Inu plunges 8%

"Bitcoin (BTC) has sunk 2% in the past 24 hours, indicating the sellers are trying to strengthen their positions by pulling the price below the uptrend line. If they manage to gain power, we might see BTC drop to $18,125 and then to $17,622 support levels. While on the other hand, Ethereum also declined by more than 4% and now sits at $1,200. ETH is down by over 65% year to date. If ETH dips below the current level, the selling could intensify, dropping to the support line," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of global crypto investment platform Mudrex.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}