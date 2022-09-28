Bitcoin, ether fall over 6% each, other crypto prices today also tank2 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 08:30 AM IST
- The global cryptocurrency market cap today remained below the $1 trillion mark, as it was down over 4% in the last 24 hours
Cryptocurrency prices failed to hold on to gains with Bitcoin, the world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency, trading more than 6% lower at $18.641. The global crypto market cap today remained below the $1 trillion mark, as it was down over 4% in the last 24 hours at $956 billion, as per CoinGecko.