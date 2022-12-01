Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether gain while dogecoin, Shiba Inu slip1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 08:16 AM IST
- Most cryptocurrencies rose after Fed Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled the pace of interest-rate could slow down a bit
Cryptocurrency prices today continued to gain with the world's largest and most popular digital token Bitcoin was trading more than a per cent higher at $17,106. The value of bitcoin peaked at nearly $69,000 in November 2021 before falling to around $17,000 by mid-June 2022, where it is still hovering now.