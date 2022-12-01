Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether gain while dogecoin, Shiba Inu slip

“Most cryptocurrencies rose on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled the pace of interest-rate could slow down a bit. After trading much of the past month below the $17,000 level, Bitcoin traded higher as market participants reacted to Powell's remarks. If the price moves above the current level, the next resistance would be $17,622. However, if it falls below that level, BTC might consolidate between $15,476 and $16,910. The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, also rose above the $1,250 level. This indicates a rise in demand. The next resistance of ETH would lie at $1,335," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex.

