Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin flat; dogecoin, Cardano, XRP surge2 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 08:26 AM IST
- The global cryptocurrency market cap today remained almost flat in the last 24 hours to $845 billion
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today dropped with the world's largest and most popular digital token trading almost flat with a negative bias at $16,810. The biggest token is down by three-quarters from its record high of $69,000. The global cryptocurrency market cap today remained below the $1 trillion mark, as it was almost flat in the last 24 hours to $845 billion, as per the data by CoinGecko.
