Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin flat; dogecoin, Cardano, XRP surge

“Bitcoin remained stable after the release of the third quarter GDP data from the United States, which showed an upward revision to 3.2% from the previously reported 2.9%. Since November, the price of Bitcoin has been fluctuating within the range of $16,500 to $17,000. For the market to experience an upward trend, it is vital for BTC to maintain its crucial level above $16,800. However, if the price falls below $16,500, it is possible that bearish sentiment may return to the market," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder, Mudrex- A Global Crypto Investment Platform.