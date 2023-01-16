In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today gained to trade above $21,000 as the world's largest and most popular digital token was trading with gains of more than 2% at $21,190. It crossed the level on Saturday, first since November 8, 2022. The price of Bitcoin was stuck in a narrow range around $16,000 to $17,000 for weeks before the latest breakout.

