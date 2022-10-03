Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether slip while Tron, Polygon gain2 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2022, 08:53 AM IST
- Cryptocurrency Bitcoin traded above the $19,000 level over the weekend
In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin price today, which is the world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency, was trading about 0.6% lower at $19,188. The global crypto market cap today remained below the $1 trillion mark, as it was down nearly a per cent in the last 24 hours at $966 billion, as per CoinGecko.