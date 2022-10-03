Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, ether slip while Tron, Polygon gain

“Bitcoin traded above the $19,000 level over the weekend, continuing the slight gains from the past month. BTC failed to hold above the $20,000 level last week due to a lack of buying activity above that level. If BTC can break above the $19,500 level, the immediate resistance would be $20,000. But, if it drops below the current level, we might see BTC returning to the $18,500 level. The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, was changing hands between the $1,200 level as investors are still digesting the latest hawkish comments by the U.S central bank in a speech on Friday," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of Mudrex, a global crypto investment platform.

