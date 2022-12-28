"Most cryptocurrencies are experiencing declines due to the holiday season. At present, Bitcoin is trading below the $16,700 level. Since December 20th, Bitcoin has attempted to break through its resistance at $16,940 but has so far been unsuccessful. If Bitcoin can break through this resistance, its next target would be the $17,400 level. However, if it moves decisively below the support line at $16,500, this could indicate a downward trend. On the other hand, Ethereum has managed to maintain a level above $1,200. If it falls below this level, the next support would be around $1,150," said said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of Mudrex.

